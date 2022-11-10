Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust reports Q3 results
Nov. 10, 2022 3:08 AM ETProsperity Real Estate Investment Trust (PREUF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust press release (OTC:PREUF): Q3 Revenue of $24.09M (+23.0% Y/Y).
- Net operating income up 22.4% in Q3 2022, compared to Q3 2021
- Same Property NOI up 3.6%, compared to Q3 2021.
- Net income and comprehensive income up $15.5 million in Q3 2022, compared to Q3 2021.
- AFFO increase of 21.0% in Q3 2022, compared to Q3 2021.
- AFFO Payout Ratio – Basic of 85.7% in Q3 2022 and 82.8% in Q3 2021.
- Debt to Gross Book Value of 49.8% at September 30, 2022, compared to 58.2% at same date last year.
- Occupancy rate of 97.9% at September 30, 2022
