Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust reports Q3 results

Nov. 10, 2022 3:08 AM ETProsperity Real Estate Investment Trust (PREUF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust press release (OTC:PREUF): Q3 Revenue of $24.09M (+23.0% Y/Y).
  • Net operating income up 22.4% in Q3 2022, compared to Q3 2021
  • Same Property NOI up 3.6%, compared to Q3 2021.
  • Net income and comprehensive income up $15.5 million in Q3 2022, compared to Q3 2021.
  • AFFO increase of 21.0% in Q3 2022, compared to Q3 2021.
  • AFFO Payout Ratio – Basic of 85.7% in Q3 2022 and 82.8% in Q3 2021.
  • Debt to Gross Book Value of 49.8% at September 30, 2022, compared to 58.2% at same date last year.
  • Occupancy rate of 97.9% at September 30, 2022

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.