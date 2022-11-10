Endeavour Mining Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 misses by $0.19, revenue of $568M beats by $19.15M

Nov. 10, 2022 3:18 AM ETEndeavour Mining plc (EDVMF), EDV:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Endeavour Mining press release (OTCQX:EDVMF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 misses by $0.19.
  • Revenue of $568M (-13.5% Y/Y) beats by $19.15M.
  • Q3-2022 production of 343koz at an AISC of $960/oz; year-to-date production of 1,045koz at an AISC of $920/oz.
  • Group is well positioned to achieve top-end of FY-2022 production guidance of 1,315-1,400koz at an AISC within the guided $880-930/oz range.
  • The Group growth capital expenditure outlook for FY-2022 has been updated following the launch of construction at the Lafigué development project. The growth capital expenditure guidance for FY-2022 is $181.0 million, of which $71.9 million has been incurred year to date.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.