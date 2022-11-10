Endeavour Mining Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 misses by $0.19, revenue of $568M beats by $19.15M
Nov. 10, 2022 3:18 AM ETEndeavour Mining plc (EDVMF), EDV:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Endeavour Mining press release (OTCQX:EDVMF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 misses by $0.19.
- Revenue of $568M (-13.5% Y/Y) beats by $19.15M.
- Q3-2022 production of 343koz at an AISC of $960/oz; year-to-date production of 1,045koz at an AISC of $920/oz.
- Group is well positioned to achieve top-end of FY-2022 production guidance of 1,315-1,400koz at an AISC within the guided $880-930/oz range.
- The Group growth capital expenditure outlook for FY-2022 has been updated following the launch of construction at the Lafigué development project. The growth capital expenditure guidance for FY-2022 is $181.0 million, of which $71.9 million has been incurred year to date.
