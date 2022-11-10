ALK-Abelló A/S GAAP EPS of DKK 0.23, revenue of DKK 1.06B

Nov. 10, 2022 3:47 AM ETALK-Abelló A/S (AKBLF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • ALK-Abelló A/S press release (OTCPK:AKBLF): Q3 GAAP EPS of DKK 0.23.
  • Revenue of DKK 1.06B (+14.2% Y/Y).
  • Based on current performance and expectations to sales of the non-tablet portfolio, ALK has updated its full-year outlook: Revenue is now expected to grow 11-13% in local currencies (previously: 10-13%) with higher-than-expected sales of the non-tablet portfolio. Tablet sales growth is now expected to be below 20% (previously: 20% or more), primarily based on a somewhat weaker performance in Europe.

  • EBITDA is still expected to increase to DKK 675-750 million.

