ALK-Abelló A/S GAAP EPS of DKK 0.23, revenue of DKK 1.06B
Nov. 10, 2022 3:47 AM ETALK-Abelló A/S (AKBLF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ALK-Abelló A/S press release (OTCPK:AKBLF): Q3 GAAP EPS of DKK 0.23.
- Revenue of DKK 1.06B (+14.2% Y/Y).
- Based on current performance and expectations to sales of the non-tablet portfolio, ALK has updated its full-year outlook: Revenue is now expected to grow 11-13% in local currencies (previously: 10-13%) with higher-than-expected sales of the non-tablet portfolio. Tablet sales growth is now expected to be below 20% (previously: 20% or more), primarily based on a somewhat weaker performance in Europe.
EBITDA is still expected to increase to DKK 675-750 million.
Comments