Valneva reports Q3 results; reaffirms FY22 guidance
Nov. 10, 2022 3:53 AM ETValneva SE (VALN), INRLF, VNVLFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Valneva press release (NASDAQ:VALN): Q3 Cash and cash equivalents of €261.0M at the end of September 2022
- Revenue of €249.9M (+258.0% Y/Y).
- Valneva reiterates expected total revenues of €340 million to €360 million.
- Product sales of the Company’s travel vaccines are still expected to reach €70 million to €80 million despite supply challenges and COVID-19 product sales are expected to reach €30 million to €40 million. Other Revenues are expected to reach approximately €240 million.
- Valneva now expects lower R&D expenses of €95 million to €110 million compared to the €120 million to €135 million previously communicated.
