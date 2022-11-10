Valneva reports Q3 results; reaffirms FY22 guidance

Nov. 10, 2022 3:53 AM ETValneva SE (VALN), INRLF, VNVLFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Valneva press release (NASDAQ:VALN): Q3 Cash and cash equivalents of €261.0M at the end of September 2022
  • Revenue of €249.9M (+258.0% Y/Y).
  • Valneva reiterates expected total revenues of €340 million to €360 million. 
  • Product sales of the Company’s travel vaccines are still expected to reach €70 million to €80 million despite supply challenges and COVID-19 product sales are expected to reach €30 million to €40 million. Other Revenues are expected to reach approximately €240 million.
  • Valneva now expects lower R&D expenses of €95 million to €110 million compared to the €120 million to €135 million previously communicated. 

