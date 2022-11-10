Gatos Silver reports Q3 results; reaffirms FY22 guidance
Nov. 10, 2022 4:08 AM ETGatos Silver, Inc. (GATO), GATO:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Gatos Silver press release (NYSE:GATO): Q3 Revenue of $73.9M (+29.6% Y/Y).
- Mill throughput rates averaged a record 2,862 tonnes per day in Q3 2022 as a result of continued debottlenecking efforts and planned production sequencing.
- The company reaffirms its improved 2022 full year silver production guidance to between 9.35 and 9.65 million ounces of contained metal.
- The company lowered its 2022 full year all-in sustaining cost guidance, after by-product credits, to between $11.50 and $12.50 per payable silver ounce, as previously disclosed.
- The company has a cash balance of $15 million and the LGJV had a cash balance of $39 million as of September 30, 2022, as previously disclosed.
