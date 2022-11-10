Touchstone Exploration GAAP EPS of $0.00, revenue of $9.93M

Nov. 10, 2022 4:28 AM ETTouchstone Exploration Inc. (PBEGF), TXP:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Touchstone Exploration press release (OTCPK:PBEGF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.00.
  • Revenue of $9.93M (+29.8% Y/Y).
  • Produced quarterly average crude oil volumes of 1,272 bbls/d, representing a 10 percent decrease relative to the preceding quarter and a 5 percent decrease from the 1,333 bbls/d produced in the third quarter of 2021, as three key wells were down in the quarter.
  • Realized petroleum sales of $9,933,000 from an average crude oil price of $84.85 per barrel compared to $7,650,000 from an average realized price of $62.37 per barrel in the comparative quarter of 2021.
  • Generated an operating netback of $37.55 per barrel, a 17 percent decrease from the second quarter of 2022 and a 35 percent increase from $27.77 per barrel in the third quarter of 2021, with the variances primarily attributed to movements in realized crude oil pricing.

