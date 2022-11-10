Sol-Gel Technologies GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses by $0.08, revenue of $0.3M misses by $3.15M

Nov. 10, 2022 4:41 AM ETSol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sol-Gel Technologies press release (NASDAQ:SLGL): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $0.3M (-96.6% Y/Y) misses by $3.15M.
  • As of September 30, 2022, Sol-Gel had $25.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and deposits, and $9.8 million in marketable securities for a total balance of $35.3 million.
  • The company expects that its existing cash resources together with cash receipts from its previously announced agreements with Galderma regarding EPSOLAY and TWYNEO and the generics sale agreement with Padagis, will enable funding of operational and capital expenditure requirements through the first quarter of 2024.

