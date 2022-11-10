Peyto Exploration GAAP EPS of $0.48, revenue of $279.66M
Nov. 10, 2022 4:49 AM ETPeyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF), PEY:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Peyto Exploration press release (OTCPK:PEYUF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.48.
- Revenue of $279.66M (+69.7% Y/Y).
- Funds from operations per share up 83%. Generated $197 million in Funds from Operations in Q3 2022 ($1.15/share, $1.13/diluted share), up from $105 million in Q3 2021 ($0.63/share).
- Production per share up 12%. Third quarter 2022 production of 104,071 boe/d, comprised of 545 MMcf/d of natural gas, 7,903 bbl/d of Condensate and Pentanes, and 5,360 bbl/d of Butane and Propane, was up 16% from 89,998 boe/d in Q3 2021. Total liquid yields remained the same from a year ago.
