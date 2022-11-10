NIO Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.30 misses by $0.14, revenue of $1.83B beats by $50M
Nov. 10, 2022 5:07 AM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- NIO press release (NYSE:NIO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.30 misses by $0.14.
- Revenue of $1.83B (+32.6% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
- Vehicle margin was 16.4% compared with 18.0% year ago.
- “We achieved solid top line growth in the third quarter of 2022 against a challenging market environment,” added Steven Wei Feng, chief financial officer of NIO. “We aim to consistently enhance the holistic user experience for our global user community by investing in core technology development as well as power network expansion, while continuously improving our operational execution and efficiency.”
- Q4 Outlook: Deliveries of vehicles to be between 43,000 and 48,000 vehicles, representing an increase of approximately 71.8% to 91.7% Y/Y; Total revenues to be between RMB17,368M (US$2,442M) and RMB19,225M (US$2,703M), representing an increase of approximately 75.4% to 94.2% Y/Y vs. consensus of $2.96B.
Comments (1)