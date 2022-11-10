Boston jury orders Lilly to pay $176.5M to Teva in migraine drug patent suit
Nov. 10, 2022 5:23 AM ETTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), LLYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) would have to pay Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA) $176.5M after a Boston federal court jury agreed with Teva that Lilly's migraine drug Emgality infringed three Teva patents, Reuters reported.
- The jury decided that Emgality violated rights in the patents for Teva's migraine therapy Ajovy, the report added.
- A spokesperson for Lilly told the news agency that the company was disappointed by the decision but was confident that it would "ultimately prevail" in the case. The company added that the decision does not affect its ability to provide Emgality.
- Teva filed a lawsuit against Lilly over the patents in 2018. The same day Teva filed the suit, the court had dismissed two related Teva suits which were looking to stop Emgality from entering the U.S. market, the report added.
- Teva had also filed a separate, ongoing patent suit verus Lilly in Massachusetts related to Emgality last year, according to the report.
- In Q3 Emgality's sales grew +20% Y/Y to $168.5M.
Comments