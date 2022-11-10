GE Healthcare raises $8.25B unsecured debt caiptal in six tranches as part of the financing for the proposed spin-off

Nov. 10, 2022 5:31 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

General Electric Global Operations Center. Financial troubles have forced GE to seek buyers for many of its divisions I

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • GE Healthcare Holding LLC, a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has priced an offering of $1B of 5.550% senior notes due 2024, $1.5B of 5.600% senior notes due 2025, $1.75B of 5.650% senior notes due 2027, $1.25B of 5.857% senior notes due 2030, $1.75B of 5.905% senior notes due 2032 and $1B of 6.377% senior notes due 2052.
  • The notes are being offered as part of the financing for the proposed spin-off of GE HealthCare from GE which is expected to be completed in the first week of January 2023.
  • GE HealthCare will not receive any proceeds from the offering of the SpinCo Debt Securities.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about November 22, 2022.
  • GE HealthCare expects to convert into a corporation and be renamed GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. prior to the completion of the Spin-Off.

