GE Healthcare raises $8.25B unsecured debt caiptal in six tranches as part of the financing for the proposed spin-off
Nov. 10, 2022 5:31 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- GE Healthcare Holding LLC, a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has priced an offering of $1B of 5.550% senior notes due 2024, $1.5B of 5.600% senior notes due 2025, $1.75B of 5.650% senior notes due 2027, $1.25B of 5.857% senior notes due 2030, $1.75B of 5.905% senior notes due 2032 and $1B of 6.377% senior notes due 2052.
- The notes are being offered as part of the financing for the proposed spin-off of GE HealthCare from GE which is expected to be completed in the first week of January 2023.
- GE HealthCare will not receive any proceeds from the offering of the SpinCo Debt Securities.
- Offering is expected to close on or about November 22, 2022.
- GE HealthCare expects to convert into a corporation and be renamed GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. prior to the completion of the Spin-Off.
