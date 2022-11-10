ASE breaks ground on Penang chip assembly and testing facility

Nov. 10, 2022 5:31 AM ETASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, a member of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX), has broken ground on a new semiconductor assembly and testing facility in Penang, Malaysia.
  • Scheduled to be completed in 2025, the new facility at ASE Malaysia (ASEM) will feature two buildings (Plants 4 and 5) with a built-up area of 982K sq ft. High demand packaging product types including copper clip and image sensors will be the core focus of the new facility.
  • Over a period of five years, ASEM will spend $300M to expand its production floor space, procure advanced equipment, and train and develop more engineering talent. The facility will generate 2,700 additional job opportunities for the local market.

