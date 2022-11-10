Avita stock rises as RECELL system for soft tissue repair meets both main goals in trial

Nov. 10, 2022 5:48 AM ETAVITA Medical, Inc. (RCEL), AVHHLBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Modern Medical Research Laboratory: Portrait of Latin and Black Young Scientists Using Microscope, Digital Tablet, Doing Sample Analysis, Talking. Diverse Team of Specialists work in Advanced Lab

gorodenkoff

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) (OTCPK:AVHHL) said its RECELL System for soft tissue repair met the the co-primary goals as a result of updated analysis of data from its clinical trial.

RECELL achieved statistically significant donor sparing over control, one main goal. In addition, RECELL also met statistical non-inferiority for healing versus control, the other main goal.

Previously, Avita had said that the donor sparing goal had achieved superiority and that the healing main goal had missed non-inferiority.

Avita noted that re-verification resulted in corrections to the healing data, which led to a conclusion of non-inferiority for healing.

"These results reinforce the potential for RECELL to become a new standard of care for soft tissue repair,” said Avita CEO Jim Corbett. "We look forward to sharing the soft tissue repair outcomes with the FDA via our PMA submission expected in December 2022."

RECELL was approved in the U.S. in 2018 for acute partial-thickness thermal burn wounds in patients 18 years of age and older or application in combination with meshed autografting for acute full-thickness thermal burn wounds in pediatric and adult patients. In February 2022, the FDA approved an enhanced RECELL System.

RCEL +8.66% to $5.90 premarket Nov. 10

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.