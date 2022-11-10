Cefla selects Bloom's fuel cells for energy transition

Nov. 10, 2022 5:47 AM ETBloom Energy Corporation (BE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) has entered into a partnership with Italian engineering, procurement and construction company Cefla to drive fuel cell deployment.
  • Cefla has selected Bloom's (BE) solid oxide fuel cells for support in the field of energy transition. It will deploy the firm's Energy Servers, which can be configured to replace traditional combined heat and power systems, to address the gas reduction requirement recently approved by European Union energy ministers.
  • The deployment is expected to take place through 2025.
  • This represents Bloom Energy’s (BE) second deal with a major Italian company. Earlier this year, Bloom announced the installation of its Energy Servers as part of Ferrari’s decarbonization project.

