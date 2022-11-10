WeWork GAAP EPS of -$0.75 misses by $0.30, revenue of $817M misses by $48.07M

Nov. 10, 2022 6:03 AM ETWeWork Inc. (WE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • WeWork press release (NYSE:WE): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.75 misses by $0.30.
  • Revenue of $817M (+23.6% Y/Y) misses by $48.07M.
  • The company expects Q4 revenue to be $870M to $890M vs. consensus of $923.79M, Adjusted EBITDA to be $(65M) to $(85M) and Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to WeWork, to be $(55M) to $(75M).

  • The company expects full year revenue to be $3.35B to $3.37B vs. consensus of $3.36B, Adjusted EBITDA to be $(515M) to $(535M) and Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to WeWork, to be $(435M) to $(455M).

