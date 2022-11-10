Yeti Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.04, revenue of $433.6M beats by $19.49M

  • Yeti press release (NYSE:YETI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $433.6M (+19.6% Y/Y) beats by $19.49M.
  • FY Outlook:
  • Sales are expected to increase approximately 16%;
  • Operating income as a percentage of sales is expected to be approximately 16% and operating income is expected to decrease approximately 6%;
  • Adjusted operating income as a percentage of sales is expected to be approximately 17% and adjusted operating income is expected to decrease approximately 6%;
  • The effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 24.6% (compared to 20.8% in the prior year period);
  • Adjusted net income per diluted share is expected to be approximately $2.36 vs consensus of $2.37, reflecting a 9% decrease;
  • Diluted weighted average shares outstanding is expected to be 87.3 million; and
  • Capital expenditures are now expected to be approximately $50 million (versus the previous outlook of approximately $60 million) primarily to support investments in technology and new product innovation and launches.
  • Shares -3.49% PM.

