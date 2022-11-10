National Vision Holdings reports mixed Q3 earnings; reaffirms FY22 outlook

Nov. 10, 2022 6:06 AM ETNational Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • National Vision Holdings press release (NASDAQ:EYE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $499.2M (-3.6% Y/Y) misses by $3.8M.
  • Comparable store sales growth of (8.0)%; Adjusted Comparable Store Sales Growth of (8.1)%.
  • Adjusted Operating Income decreased 60.8% to $21.5M.
  • The company opened 18 new stores and ended the quarter with 1,332 stores. Overall, store count grew 5.5% from October 2, 2021 to October 1, 2022.
  • The Company reaffirms the previously provided outlook for its key operating metrics, while updating its expectations for depreciation and amortization and interest for the 52 weeks ending December 31, 2022: New Stores At least 80; Adjusted Comparable Store Sales Growth of (8%) - (6.5%); Net Revenue of $1.99 - $2.02 billion vs. consensus of $2.01B; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.65 - $0.77 vs. consensus of $0.73; Adjusted Operating Income of $85 - $100 million; Capital Expenditures of $110 - $115 million.

