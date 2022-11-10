Mondee Holdings reports mixed Q3 earnings; raises FY22 guidance range
- Mondee Holdings press release (NASDAQ:MOND): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $39.5M (+72.5% Y/Y) misses by $1.24M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $3.7M increased by $3.8M from -$0.1M in the same quarter last year.
- Raises 2022 Annual Guidance of Net Revenue to $155-160M vs. consensus of $154.76M, representing year-over-year growth of 70%, measured at the midpoint. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be in the range of $15 million to $22 million, representing year-over-year growth of 436% and a margin of 12%, measured at the midpoint.
