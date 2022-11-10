Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures edge up ahead of inflation numbers

Stock index futures are slightly higher Thursday, but direction hinges on the October CPI.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +0.4%, S&P futures (SPX) +0.2% and Dow futures (INDU) +0.1% are higher following the previous session's selloff.

Longer rates are a bit lower despite a very disappointing 10-year auction yesterday. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is down 4 basis points to 4.11%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) is little changed at 4.62%.

Inflation figures arrive before the bell. The headline CPI is expected to have risen 0.6% last month, an acceleration, but the core CPI is forecast to cool a little to a 0.5% rise.

"This is one of the most important variables for the Fed as they consider whether to slow down their pace of rate hikes next month, although it’s worth bearing in mind that there’s still another CPI report after this one before their next meeting," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said.

"Ahead of the CPI release, investors moved to take out some of the monetary tightening they’d been expecting over the months ahead, with the futures-implied rate for December 2023 down -7.5bps to 4.70%."

Weekly jobless claims numbers are out at the same time, with economists looking for a small rise to 220K.

Eyes are also on crypto, with bitcoin down again and FTX still looking for a rescue plan. The crypto selloff put pressure on the major averages yesterday.

"Economically, recent plunges in price are mainly about resource allocation," UBS' Paul Donovan wrote. "Crypto transferred wealth from many buyers to a few sellers, but too few people hold it to cause a serious negative economic wealth effect. With less crypto activity, energy and labor might be transferred to economically productive sources (assuming labor has transferrable skills)."

Among active issues, RingCentral is rallying following an earnings beat and layoffs announcement.