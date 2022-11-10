Chorus Aviation receives TSX acceptance for normal course issuer bid
Nov. 10, 2022 6:23 AM ETChorus Aviation Inc. (CHRRF), CHR:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Chorus Aviation (OTCPK:CHRRF) has received TSX acceptance to make a normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 15,928,236 of its Class A Variable Voting Shares and/or Class B Voting Shares.
- That represents 10% of the public float of the shares as of Nov. 7, 2022. Chorus (OTCPK:CHRRF) had 203,050,988 shares issued and outstanding as of Nov. 7, of which 159,282,363 shares constitute the total public float of the shares.
- Purchases may commence on Nov. 14, 2022 and will conclude on the earlier of the date on which Chorus has purchased the maximum number of Shares permitted under the NCIB and Nov. 13, 2023.
Comments