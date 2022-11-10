Hut 8 Mining GAAP EPS of -C$0.12, revenue of C$31.67M

Nov. 10, 2022 6:34 AM ETHut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT), HUT:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Hut 8 Mining press release (NASDAQ:HUT): Q3 GAAP EPS of -C$0.12.
  • Revenue of C$31.67M (-37.1% Y/Y).
  • Bitcoin holdings increased 13.3% in Q3 to 8,388 as of September 30, 2022

  • Achieved adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million

  • The Company mined 982 Bitcoin in Q3 2022, an 8.5% increase compared to Q3 2021 due to an increase in hashrate from the expansion of the Company fleet of miners and mining activities.

  • Hut 8's high performance computing operations generated $4.4 million of revenue in the quarter, the majority of which is monthly recurring revenue.

  • The Company installed an aggregate of 2,205 new MicroBT M30S, M30S+, M30S++ and M31S+ miners at its three mining sites during Q3 2022. The installation of these miners brought Hut 8's operating capacity to 3.07 EH/s as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 10% in hashrate compared to June 30, 2022

  • Shares +4.05% PM.

