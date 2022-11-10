Becton, Dickinson reports Q3 earnings beat; issues FY23 guidance
Nov. 10, 2022 6:34 AM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Becton, Dickinson press release (NYSE:BDX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.75 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $4.8B (-1.0% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
- Company issues FY23 guidance: The company expects fiscal year 2023 revenues to be in the range of approximately $18.6 billion to $18.8 billion vs. consensus of $19.37B. Revenue guidance assumes base business currency-neutral revenue growth of 5.25% to 6.25%.
- The revenue guidance range assumes approximately $125 to $175 million in COVID-19-only diagnostic testing revenues.
- The company expects fiscal year 2023 adjusted diluted EPS to be $11.85 to $12.10 vs. consensus of $12.24. This includes an estimated impact from foreign currency of approximately 420 basis points based on current rates. On a currency-neutral basis, we expect adjusted diluted EPS growth of approximately 9% to 11%.
- It announces 51st consecutive year of dividend increases, dividend raised 4.6%.
