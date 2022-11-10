outlook from 10-12% to 13-15%. This improved outlook for net sales growth reflects the Company’s year-to-date performance and continued business momentum.

The Company continues to expect gross input cost inflation in the mid-to-high-teens for fiscal 2022 and the Company has been taking inflation-justified pricing actions during the year to help offset these cost increases. As the benefits of the Company’s pricing actions and productivity programs continue to build, the Company expects to offset high inflation for the full year of fiscal 2022. As a result of these actions and its improved outlook for sales, the Company is increasing its fiscal 2022 Adjusted EBITDA outlook from 2-5% growth to an updated range of $166 million to $170 million, or 6-9% versus the prior year.