WestRock Non-GAAP EPS of $1.43 beats by $0.01, revenue of $5.4B misses by $40M

Nov. 10, 2022 6:36 AM ETWestRock Company (WRK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • WestRock press release (NYSE:WRK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.43 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $5.4B (+5.9% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $920M increased 4.8% year-over-year.
  • “Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, we will continue to strengthen our business as we drive innovation across our portfolio. While market conditions remain uncertain as our customers work through the current high inventory levels, WestRock’s ability to serve a variety of end markets with our diverse portfolio provides resiliency that will serve us well. We remain confident that our business model, scale and ongoing transformation initiatives will continue to drive long-term shareholder value.”

