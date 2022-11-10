Outbrain Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.05, revenue of $229M beats by $19.47M

Nov. 10, 2022 6:38 AM ETOutbrain Inc. (OB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Outbrain press release (NASDAQ:OB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $229M (-8.7% Y/Y) beats by $19.47M.
  • Ex-TAC gross profit of $52.7 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million

  • For the full year ended December 31, 2022, we are increasing guidance to:

    • Ex-TAC gross profit of at least $232.5 million
    • Adjusted EBITDA of at least $23.2 million
  • For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022, we expect: Ex-TAC gross profit of $57 million to $60 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $4 million to $6 million

