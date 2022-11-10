Outbrain Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.05, revenue of $229M beats by $19.47M
Nov. 10, 2022 6:38 AM ETOutbrain Inc. (OB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Outbrain press release (NASDAQ:OB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $229M (-8.7% Y/Y) beats by $19.47M.
- Ex-TAC gross profit of $52.7 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million
For the full year ended December 31, 2022, we are increasing guidance to:
- Ex-TAC gross profit of at least $232.5 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of at least $23.2 million
- For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022, we expect: Ex-TAC gross profit of $57 million to $60 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $4 million to $6 million
