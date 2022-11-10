DOCEBO GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.36, revenue of $37M beats by $0.34M

Nov. 10, 2022
  • DOCEBO press release (NASDAQ:DCBO): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.36.
  • Revenue of $37M (+36.7% Y/Y) beats by $0.34M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA income of $0.6 million compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.0 million for the comparative period in the prior year.
  • Positive cash flow generated from operating activities of $1.0 million, compared to negative $0.4 million for the comparative period in the prior year.
  • Free cash flow of positive $0.6 million compared to negative $1.0 million for the comparative period in the prior year.

