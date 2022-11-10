Lion Electric GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.02, revenue of $40.98M misses by $0.32M
Nov. 10, 2022 6:45 AM ETThe Lion Electric Company (LEV), LEV:CABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Lion Electric press release (NYSE:LEV): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $40.98M (+243.5% Y/Y) misses by $0.32M.
- "For the fourth quarter in a row, we delivered a record number of vehicles in the history of Lion. This proves that the switch to electrification is happening, today," commented Marc Bedard, CEO – Founder of Lion. "As we are nearing the start of commercial production at both our U.S. manufacturing facility and our battery plant, we are excited by these important milestones, which represent a major step forward in our growth strategy," concluded Marc Bedard.
