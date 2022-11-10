Lion Electric GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.02, revenue of $40.98M misses by $0.32M

Nov. 10, 2022 6:45 AM ETThe Lion Electric Company (LEV), LEV:CABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Lion Electric press release (NYSE:LEV): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $40.98M (+243.5% Y/Y) misses by $0.32M.
  • "For the fourth quarter in a row, we delivered a record number of vehicles in the history of Lion. This proves that the switch to electrification is happening, today," commented Marc Bedard, CEO – Founder of Lion. "As we are nearing the start of commercial production at both our U.S. manufacturing facility and our battery plant, we are excited by these important milestones, which represent a major step forward in our growth strategy," concluded Marc Bedard.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.