Golden Minerals GAAP EPS of -$0.02, revenue of $5.3M misses by $0.06M
Nov. 10, 2022 6:49 AM ETGolden Minerals Company (AUMN), AUMN:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Golden Minerals press release (NYSE:AUMN): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.02.
- Revenue of $5.3M (-37.6% Y/Y) misses by $0.06M.
- The company ended the third quarter of 2022 with a cash balance of $6.5 million and anticipates receiving approximately $5.5 to $6.5 million in net operating margin rom the Rodeo operation during the 12 months ending September 30, 2023, assuming average gold and silver prices during that period of $1,800/oz and $25.00/oz, respectively.
- At average gold and silver prices of $1,700/oz and $20.00/oz, respectively, our expected net operating margin for the 12 months ending September 30, 2023 would decrease by approximately $1.5 million.
- The Company also anticipates receiving $1.75 million from Fabled Silver Gold Corp. related to the sale of the Company’s Santa Maria property during the 12-month period.
Currently forecasted expenditures during the 12 months ending September 30, 2023, apart from Rodeo costs of metals sold which are included in the net operating margin forecast, total approximately $9.6 million
Comments