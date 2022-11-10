US Foods reports mixed Q3 earnings; updates FY22 guidance

Nov. 10, 2022 6:52 AM ETUS Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • US Foods press release (NYSE:USFD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $8.9B (+12.7% Y/Y) beats by $190M.
  • Total case volume increased 0.7%; independent restaurant case volume increased 2.9%
  • Gross profit increased 17.6% to $1.5B.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 20.6% to $351M.
  • The company is updating its 2022 guidance to: Adjusted EBITDA of $1.28-$1.30 billion; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $2.10-$2.20 vs. consensus of $2.17; Interest expense of $250-$255 million; Cash capital expenditures of $270-$280 million with fleet capital leases to be an additional ~$125 million; Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage of approximately 3.5x by end of fiscal year 2022.

