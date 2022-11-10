Xylem to redeem €500M of senior notes due 2023
Nov. 10, 2022 6:52 AM ETXylem Inc. (XYL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Xylem (NYSE:XYL) will redeem the entire €500M aggregate outstanding principal amount of its 2.250% Senior Notes due 2023 on December 12, 2022.
- The notes will be redeemed at a price equal to the greater of: (i) 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed; and (ii) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest thereon (not including any portion of such payments of interest accrued as of the date of redemption) discounted to the redemption date on an annual basis at the applicable Comparable Government Bond Rate plus 40 basis points; together with, in each case, accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount of the notes, but not including, the redemption date.
Comments