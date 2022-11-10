Solo Brands reports Q3 mixed earnings; updates FY22 revenue guidance range

Nov. 10, 2022 6:55 AM ETSolo Brands, Inc. (DTC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Solo Brands press release (NYSE:DTC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $102.2M (+47.3% Y/Y) beats by $17.06M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $11.2M, down $6.9M, or 38.1%.
  • Full Year 2022 Guidance: Total revenue is expected to grow 15% to 20% versus our prior guidance of a mid-20% range vs. estimated growth of 24.99% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted gross margin, as previously guided, is planned to be above 60% of total revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin, as previously guided, is expected to be in the mid-teens as a percentage of total revenue.

