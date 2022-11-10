Tapestry GAAP EPS of $0.79 beats by $0.03, revenue of $1.51B beats by $10M, updates FY guidance
Nov. 10, 2022 6:56 AM ETTapestry, Inc. (TPR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Tapestry press release (NYSE:TPR): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.79 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $1.51B (+2.0% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- FY Guidance:
- Revenue of $6.5 billion to $6.6 billion from prior view of around $6.9B vs. $6.88B consensus . This represents a slight decline versus prior year on a reported basis due entirely to approximately 450 basis points of FX pressure. On a constant currency basis, revenue growth is expected to be roughly 2% to 4%.
- Net interest expense of approximately $30 to $35 million;
- Tax rate of approximately 20%;
- Weighted average diluted share count of approximately 242 million shares, incorporating approximately $700 million of expected share repurchases;
- Earnings per diluted share of $3.60 to $3.70 from prior view of $3.80-$3.90 vs. $3.83 consensus., representing mid-single digit growth compared to the prior year and includes a currency headwind of approximately $0.50.
