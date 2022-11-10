Sally Beauty Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 beats by $0.02, revenue of $962M beats by $15.56M
Nov. 10, 2022 6:57 AM ETSally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Sally Beauty press release (NYSE:SBH): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $962M (-2.9% Y/Y) beats by $15.56M.
- FY Guidance:
- Comparable sales, notwithstanding a notable change in consumer behavior, are expected to increase by low single digits compared to the prior year, driven by growth in key categories, sales transfer from store closures, our expanded Regis distribution and new strategic initiatives;
- Net sales are expected to decline by low-single digits compared to the prior year. This reflects approximately 150 to 200 basis points of net unfavorable impact due to store closures and expected sales recapture rates from our optimization efforts, and approximately 150 basis points of anticipated impact from foreign exchange headwinds;
- Gross Margin is expected to remain above 50%; and
- Adjusted Operating Margin is expected to be in the range of 8.5% and 9.5%, inclusive of investment in our store labor as we lean in to elevating the expertise of our associates to drive our growth in the coming years.
