Warby Parker GAAP EPS of -$0.21 misses by $0.04, revenue of $148.77M beats by $4.15M, updates FY outlook
Nov. 10, 2022 7:00 AM ETWarby Parker Inc. (WRBY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Warby Parker press release (NYSE:WRBY): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.21 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $148.77M (+8.3% Y/Y) beats by $4.15M.
- FY Outlook: For the full year 2022, Warby Parker is revising its outlook to the following:
- Net revenue of $590 to $596 million from prior view of $584 to $595 million vs. consensus of $590.86M, representing growth of 9.1% to 10.2% versus full year 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of approximately $25 to $27 million from prior view of ~$22 to $26 million, or Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) of approximately 4.2% to 4.5%.
- 40 new store openings bringing the total projected store count at year-end to 200.
