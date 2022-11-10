Jounce Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.60 beats by $0.04; reaffirms FY22 guidance
Nov. 10, 2022 7:03 AM ETJounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Jounce Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:JNCE): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.60 beats by $0.04.
- As of September 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and investments decreased to $130.3M, compared to $220.2M as of December 31, 2021. The decrease was due to operating expenses incurred during the period.
- Jounce is reiterating its financial guidance for 2022. Gross cash burn on operating expenses and capital expenditures for the full year 2022 is expected to be at the lower end of the range of $115.0 million to $130.0 million. Jounce expects its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments to be sufficient to enable the funding of its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the first quarter of 2024.
