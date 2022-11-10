SPAC Plutonian Acquisition prices $50M IPO
Nov. 10, 2022 7:04 AM ETPlutonian Acquisition Corp. - Units (PLTOU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- APAC-focused special purpose acquisition company Plutonian Acquisition (PLTOU) has priced its $50M initial public offering.
- The offering comprises 5M units issued at $10/unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one redeemable warrant, and one right to receive 1/6 of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination.
- Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock, warrants, and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "PLTN," "PLTNW," and "PLTNR" respectively. The units are expected to begin trading on November 10, 2022, under the ticker symbol "PLTNU."
- Founded in 2021, Plutonian Acquisition is a blank check company targeting metaverse tech, tourism, and e-commerce in the APAC region.
