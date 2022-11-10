Genius Sports GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.04, revenue of $78.65M beats by $1.47M
Nov. 10, 2022 7:04 AM ETGenius Sports Limited (GENI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Genius Sports press release (NYSE:GENI): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $78.65M (+13.8% Y/Y) beats by $1.47M.
- “We are pleased to deliver another quarter of growth and Group Adj. EBITDA profitability, and we remain on target to achieve our full-year goals set on our Investor Day at the start of 2022,” said Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO. “This year has been characterized by strong execution as we continue to deploy innovative technology, win new customers, and strengthen our key partnerships across the sports, betting, media, and broadcasting ecosystem, all with an eye towards cost discipline and profitable growth.”
- The company reaffirms its expectation to generate Group Revenue of approximately $340M vs. consensus of $339.72M and Group Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $15M in 2022.
- The company also expects Group Revenue in the range of $430M to $440M vs. consensus of $405.56M and Group Adjusted EBITDA of $40M to $50M in 2023.
