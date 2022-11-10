Honest Company GAAP EPS of -$0.13 misses by $0.05, revenue of $84.58M beats by $0.9M

Nov. 10, 2022 7:06 AM ETThe Honest Company, Inc. (HNST)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Honest Company press release (NASDAQ:HNST): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.13 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $84.58M (+2.3% Y/Y) beats by $0.9M.

  • Revenue

    • Updates full year 2022 revenue outlook to be in the range of $310 to $315 million vs consensus of $319.37M, reflecting inventory adjustments (reducing weeks of supply) at a key digital customer

    Adjusted EBITDA(1)

    • Full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA outlook remains within our range of negative $10 million to negative $20 million, closer to the higher-end of the range (negative $20 million), reflecting positive Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.