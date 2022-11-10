Honest Company GAAP EPS of -$0.13 misses by $0.05, revenue of $84.58M beats by $0.9M
Nov. 10, 2022 7:06 AM ETThe Honest Company, Inc. (HNST)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Honest Company press release (NASDAQ:HNST): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.13 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $84.58M (+2.3% Y/Y) beats by $0.9M.
-
Revenue
- Updates full year 2022 revenue outlook to be in the range of $310 to $315 million vs consensus of $319.37M, reflecting inventory adjustments (reducing weeks of supply) at a key digital customer
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
- Full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA outlook remains within our range of negative $10 million to negative $20 million, closer to the higher-end of the range (negative $20 million), reflecting positive Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter
Comments