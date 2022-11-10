OptiNose reports mixed Q3 earnings; narrows FY22 guidance range

Nov. 10, 2022 7:07 AM ETOptiNose, Inc. (OPTN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • OptiNose press release (NASDAQ:OPTN): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.18 in-line.
  • Revenue of $20.1M (-7.9% Y/Y) misses by $3.3M.
  • Company expects full year 2022 XHANCE net revenue to be between $74 to $78 million. Previously, the company expected XHANCE net revenues for the full year of 2022 to be between $85 to $92 million.
  • In addition, the Company expects full year 2022 XHANCE average net revenue per prescription to be approximately $220. Previously, the Company expected full year 2022 XHANCE average net revenue per prescription to be at least $220.
  • Company expects full year 2022 operating expenses to be between $127 to $131 million. Previously the company expected total GAAP operating expenses (selling, general & administrative expenses and research & development expenses) for 2022 to be in the range of $129 - $134 million, of which the Company expected stock-based compensation to be approximately $9 million.

  • In addition, the company expects total GAAP operating expenses for full year 2023 to decrease materially compared to full year 2022 total GAAP operating expenses.

