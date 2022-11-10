Apyx Medical reports Q3 earnings miss; narrows FY22 revenue guidance below estimates
Nov. 10, 2022 7:11 AM ETApyx Medical Corporation (APYX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Apyx Medical press release (NASDAQ:APYX): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.17 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $9.1M (-23.1% Y/Y) misses by $2.91M.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.9 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2021.
- The Company is updating financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2022 to: Total revenue in the range of $44.8 million to $47.9 million vs. consensus of $53.47M, representing a decline of approximately 8% to 1% year-over-year, compared to total revenue of $48.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company’s prior guidance range for total revenue was $51.0 million to $56.4 million, representing growth of 5% to 16% year-over-year.
- Net loss attributable to stockholders in the range of $22.0 million to $19.9 million, compared to net loss attributable to stockholders of $15.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company’s prior guidance range for net loss attributable to stockholders was $20.1 million to $16.6 million.
Adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of $14.1 million to $11.9 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $8.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company’s prior guidance range for Adjusted EBITDA loss was $11.8 million to $8.2 million.
