Compass Minerals signs lithium carbonate supply deal with LG Energy Solution
Nov. 10, 2022 7:12 AM ETCompass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) gained 2% Thursday morning after minerals supplier signed a multiyear supply agreement with lithium-ion batteries maker LG Energy Solution.
- Compass (CMP) will provide LG Energy Solution with battery-grade lithium carbonate from its Ogden, Utah solar evaporation lithium brine development as part of the deal. It will deliver up to 40% of its planned, phase-one battery-grade lithium carbonate production to LG for an initial 6-year term from supply commencement.
- The agreement is subject to the successful start of commercial-scale, lithium carbonate production at Ogden facility and full product qualification.
- Once fully operational, the company expects an annual commercial production capacity of ~35 kMT lithium carbonate equivalent, with an initial phase-one capacity of ~11 kMT battery-grade lithium carbonate coming online by 2025.
