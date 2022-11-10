Seagen appoints former Novartis cancer czar as CEO
Nov. 10, 2022 7:15 AM ETSeagen Inc. (SGEN), NVSBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) appointed David Epstein as CEO and board member.
- The company said Epstein has over 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, including more than 25 years at Novartis (NYSE:NVS) where he built its oncology business unit.
- From 2010 to mid-2016 Epstein served as CEO of Novartis Pharmaceuticals, and previously, started and led Novartis' Oncology and Molecular Diagnostic units, Seagen added.
- More recently, Epstein served as executive partner at Flagship Pioneering.
- In addition, Seagen said that Roger Dansey, who has been serving as chief medical officer (CMO) since 2018 and as interim CEO since May 2022, was appointed President, Research and Development. Dansey will also continue to serve as CMO.
