Zevia PBC reports mixed Q3 earnings; narrows FY22 and issues Q4 guidance range
Nov. 10, 2022 7:14 AM ETZevia PBC (ZVIA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Zevia PBC press release (NYSE:ZVIA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.17 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $44.2M (+13.3% Y/Y) misses by $3.57M.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss was $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2021 and an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2022.
- The Company is updating its guidance for the full year of 2022 to reflect recent results, management's outlook, and the current macroeconomic environment. Net sales are expected to be in the range of $158 million to $160 million, an increase of 14.2% to 15.7% versus 2021 vs. consensus of $179.73M.
- For the fourth quarter of 2022, net sales are expected to be in the range of $30 million to $32 million vs. consensus of $48.13M.
Comments