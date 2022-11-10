Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) stock slid during Thursday's premarket trading as a cut to earnings forecasts overshadowed a stronger than expected Q1 report.

The luxury retailer reported narrow beats on top and bottom lines for its fiscal first quarter, led by a recovery in international sales. However, the company noted continued margin pressures that resulted in a 220 basis point contraction in gross margins from the prior year period. Moving forward, management expects these pressures to persist alongside shifts in consumer spending.

As such, the parent of Coach and Kate Spade cut its revenue expectation for the full year to a range of $6.5B to $6.6B, down from a prior $6.9B expectation and well below the $6.88B analysts consensus . Foreign exchange pressures were blamed for the bulk of the impact. Additionally, a forecast for $3.60 to $3.70 in earnings per diluted share reflected a reeled-in guide from $3.80 to $3.90 previously forecast and below the $3.83 consensus. Yet again, currency impacts are expected to be the primary headwind weighing on EPS results.

“Moving forward, although the environment is uncertain, our foundation is strong and the clarity of our vision is unchanged,” CEO Joanne Crevoiserat said. “We will continue to be disciplined in advancing our strategic objectives through an unwavering focus on the consumer and a commitment to innovation.”

Shares of the New York-based fashion company 2.5% in premarket trading on light volume.

