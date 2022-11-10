Janus International reports Q3 earnings beat; raises FY22 guidance
Nov. 10, 2022 7:17 AM ETJanus International Group, Inc. (JBI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Janus International press release (NYSE:JBI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $262.5M (+39.8% Y/Y) beats by $30.21M.
- Based on the Company’s current business outlook, Janus is raising its full-year 2022 outlook as follows: Revenue in a range of $990 million to $1.01 billion vs. consensus of $951.01M, up from the previous range of $940 million to $960 million. The new range represents a 33.3% increase at the midpoint as compared to 2021 levels.
- Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $218 million to $225 million, up from the previous range of $204 million to $211 million. The new range represents a 49.5% increase at the midpoint as compared to 2021 levels.
