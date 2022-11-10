Local Bounti GAAP EPS of -$0.30 misses by $0.03, revenue of $6.29M misses by $0.47M
Nov. 10, 2022 7:19 AM ETLocal Bounti Corporation (LOCL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Local Bounti press release (NYSE:LOCL): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.30 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $6.29M (+3831.3% Y/Y) misses by $0.47M.
- Management is reaffirming its full year 2022 sales guidance of at least $20M vs. consensus of $21.67M., including partial year contribution from its acquisition of Pete's which closed in April 2022. The Company continues to expect to achieve initial annual run-rate revenue of at least $30 million at full production from its California and Georgia (Phase 1-A) facilities, excluding the expected future positive impact from additional capacity due to incorporating Stack & Flow Technology™ at all three facilities.
