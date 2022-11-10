TransDigm Group Non-GAAP EPS of $5.50 beats by $0.27, revenue of $1.51B beats by $10M, initiates FY guidance
Nov. 10, 2022 7:20 AM ETTransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- TransDigm Group press release (NYSE:TDG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.50 beats by $0.27.
- Revenue of $1.51B (+18.0% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- EBITDA As Defined of $752 million, up 18% from $636 million in the prior year's quarter
- Fiscal 2023 Outlook:
- Net sales are anticipated to be in the range of $5,990 million to $6,190 million vs consensus of $6.06B compared with $5,429 million in fiscal 2022;
- Net income from continuing operations is anticipated to be in the range of $1,036 million to $1,116 million compared with $866 million in fiscal 2022;
- Earnings per share from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of $17.45 to $18.85 per share based upon weighted average shares outstanding of 57.1 million shares compared with $13.38 per share in fiscal 2022;
- EBITDA As Defined is anticipated to be in the range of $2,995 million to $3,095 million compared with $2,646 million in fiscal 2022 (corresponding to an EBITDA As Defined margin guide of approximately 50% for fiscal 2023);
- Adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $20.68 to $22.08 per share vs consensus of $21.08 compared with $17.14 per share in fiscal 2022; and
- Fiscal 2023 outlook is based on the following market growth assumptions:
- Commercial aftermarket revenue growth in the mid-teens percentage range;
- Commercial OEM revenue growth in the mid-teens percentage range; and
- Defense revenue growth in the low to mid-single-digit percentage range.
