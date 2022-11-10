EQRx GAAP EPS of -$0.18 beats by $0.03
Nov. 10, 2022 7:23 AM ETEQRx, Inc. (EQRX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- EQRx press release (NASDAQ:EQRX): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.18 beats by $0.03.
- “With clear regulatory guidance on a pathway for aumolertinib in the U.S., we are adapting and believe that utilizing a market-based pricing approach for our lead cancer programs, aumolertinib and lerociclib, will ensure that we can still get these important medicines to patients,” said Melanie Nallicheri, president and chief executive officer of EQRx. “We believe aumolertinib and lerociclib are two potential best-in-class medicines that could serve as the basis of future combination treatments. Importantly, we continue executing on our regulatory filing and payer partnership strategies for sugemalimab and aumolertinib outside of the U.S. We believe the combination of our lead cancer assets and cash runway into 2028 puts us in an exceptionally strong position to deliver on outcomes for patients and maximize value for shareholders.”
