Sylvamo Non-GAAP Operating EPS of $2.51, revenue of $968M
Nov. 10, 2022 7:24 AM ETSylvamo Corporation (SLVM)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Sylvamo press release (NYSE:SLVM): Q3 Non-GAAP Operating EPS of $2.51.
- Revenue of $968M (+32.4% Y/Y).
- Q3 Non-GAAP FCF of $114M.
- Expects adjusted EBITDA to be $180M to $190M in Q4.
- Q4 volume is expected to be flat to decreasing by up to $5M, with seasonally weaker volume in Europe and North America vs Q3.
- Q4 operations and costs are expected to increase by $35M to $40M vs Q3, which is seasonally higher in Europe and North America, plus foreign exchange impacts and other costs.
- Q4 total maintenance outage expenses are projected to increase by $21M, compared to Q3.
