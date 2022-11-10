Sylvamo Non-GAAP Operating EPS of $2.51, revenue of $968M

Nov. 10, 2022 7:24 AM ETSylvamo Corporation (SLVM)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Sylvamo press release (NYSE:SLVM): Q3 Non-GAAP Operating EPS of $2.51.
  • Revenue of $968M (+32.4% Y/Y).
  • Q3 Non-GAAP FCF of $114M.
  • Expects adjusted EBITDA to be $180M to $190M in Q4.
  • Q4 volume is expected to be flat to decreasing by up to $5M, with seasonally weaker volume in Europe and North America vs Q3.
  • Q4 operations and costs are expected to increase by $35M to $40M vs Q3, which is seasonally higher in Europe and North America, plus foreign exchange impacts and other costs.
  •  Q4 total maintenance outage expenses are projected to increase by $21M, compared to Q3.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.