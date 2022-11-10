Chevron to study feasibility of transporting liquified CO2
Nov. 10, 2022 7:25 AM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has signed a joint study agreement with Japanese transport company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) to explore feasibility of shipping liquified carbon dioxide from Singapore to permanent storage locations offshore Australia.
- The partners will be jointly studying technical and commercial feasibility of initially transporting up to 2.5M Mtpa of liquified CO2 by 2030.
- The agreement will complement work to be advanced by a recently announced consortium to explore solutions for large-scale carbon capture, transport and permanent storage of CO2 from Singapore. Through its part in three joint ventures, Chevron (CVX) was also recently granted an interest in three greenhouse gas assessment permits offshore Australia.
